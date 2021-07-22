Scopus Asset Management L.P. Makes New $7.18 Million Investment in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 707,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.74% of JOANN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Barclays started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

JOANN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 1,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84. JOANN Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

JOANN Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

