Scopus Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Eastman Chemical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

NYSE EMN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.81. 5,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,329. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

