Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases 250,000 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

HAS traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.06. 7,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,659. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

