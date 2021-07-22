Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases 42,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 340.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $170,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $35.22 on Thursday, hitting $3,620.42. 117,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,469. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,407.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

