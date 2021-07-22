Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Forward Air as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forward Air by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Forward Air by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.38. 534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

