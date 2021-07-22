Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 300,000 Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.97% of Aeva Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.97. 12,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,795. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

