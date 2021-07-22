Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 23,750 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $2,966,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $154,145,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $237.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

