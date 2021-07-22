Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 96,250 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,250 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 115,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 96,131 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,116. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

