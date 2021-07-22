Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes $7.46 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.00. 78,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $70.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

