ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.0342

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1,493.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047544 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,281,360 coins and its circulating supply is 36,597,749 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

