Scry.info Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $54,500.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00829313 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars.

