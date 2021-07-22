Seagate Technology Holdings plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

