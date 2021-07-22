Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 126.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,074.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.12. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.