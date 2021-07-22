Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGEN stock opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.92.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

