Secret Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $66.65 million and $1.80 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00440142 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.12 or 0.01366123 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 189,146,566 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.