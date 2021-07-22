Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 399 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 399 ($5.21), with a volume of 30449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.07).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.65. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.45%.

The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -11.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

