SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

