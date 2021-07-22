SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.85

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEGXF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

