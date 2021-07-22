SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Raised to $75.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

