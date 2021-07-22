Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires 6,549 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 134.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $100.36. 122,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

