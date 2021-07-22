Select Equity Group L.P. Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2,974.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,973 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Express by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,461,381 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $206,698,000 after purchasing an additional 372,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $171.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.