Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 109,005 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,005 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.21% of VeriSign worth $46,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 566,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,555,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 342,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,552 shares of company stock worth $5,229,909. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $230.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.47.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

