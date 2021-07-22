Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 30,292 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 212.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Repay worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repay by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Repay by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. started coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

RPAY traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.74. 604,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,076. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039 in the last three months. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

