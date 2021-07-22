Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 837,112 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 10,032.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,112 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.64% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $38,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DCT opened at $45.63 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -173.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,240 shares of company stock worth $7,766,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DCT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.