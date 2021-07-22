Select Equity Group L.P. Decreases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,929 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.10% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 666,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 126,056 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.14. 123,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,899. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.61.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

