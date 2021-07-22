Select Equity Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,853 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.12% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $31,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28,013.9% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,408 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $98,769,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,855,000 after purchasing an additional 807,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 585,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325,319 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FMX opened at $83.00 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

