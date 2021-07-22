Select Equity Group L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 314.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

