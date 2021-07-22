Select Equity Group L.P. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280,462 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Tenable by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $44.13. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.70 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

