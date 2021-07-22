Select Equity Group L.P. Has $30.07 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $476.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $195.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.