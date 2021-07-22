Select Equity Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 234.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.05% of Phreesia worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $65.58. 247,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,551. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,514.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,221 shares of company stock worth $6,954,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

