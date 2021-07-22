Select Equity Group L.P. Invests $4.13 Million in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 388,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of OneSpaWorld as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 874,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,628. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $866.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

