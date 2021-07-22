Select Equity Group L.P. Invests $8.21 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 166,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,038,519,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,887,288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,549,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,366,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. 4,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,326. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.61.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

