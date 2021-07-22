Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New $10.61 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

SPGI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $416.81. The stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,545. The stock has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.89. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $420.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

