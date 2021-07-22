Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 385,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $4,112,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Jamf by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,738,178 shares of company stock valued at $321,260,469 over the last ninety days.

Shares of JAMF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 182,301 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

