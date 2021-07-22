Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,920,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $276,038,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

ODFL stock opened at $254.41 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

