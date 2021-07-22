Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 19,468 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Select Equity Group L.P. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,468 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Shares of NYSE ACN remained flat at $$313.77 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,770. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $317.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.60. The stock has a market cap of $199.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.