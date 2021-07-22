Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 502,286 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 502,286 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $50,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.94. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

