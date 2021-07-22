Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 8,201 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,549,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $485.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

