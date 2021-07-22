Select Equity Group L.P. Takes $19.17 Million Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,014,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,165,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 2.02% of Lindblad Expeditions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LIND stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.