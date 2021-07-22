Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.54. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,787. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.