Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Lessened by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.64. 22,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,315. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

