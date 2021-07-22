Sempra Energy to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $130.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

