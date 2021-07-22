SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 8%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s stock price traded down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. 1,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 366,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $952,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

