Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Semux has traded down 60.2% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $77,964.47 and approximately $375.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022713 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007680 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002762 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004031 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

