Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 35,656 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $18,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

