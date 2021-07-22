Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Hits $64.78 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $64.78 million and $27.77 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017415 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007183 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.