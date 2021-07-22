Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 142.40 ($1.86). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.85), with a volume of 1,330,651 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.75 ($2.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

