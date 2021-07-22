Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 126.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $12.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 13,321,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $728.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.93.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

