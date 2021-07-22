Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Gap Down to $17.05

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $16.45. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 984 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $692.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.18.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 37.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

