Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,829 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $57.14 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

